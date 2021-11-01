SC Lottery
Charleston Jazz Festival announces lineup for 2022

The 2022 Charleston Jazz Festival will take place from April 21-24.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Jazz Festival will welcome well-known artists in the Jazz scene to the Lowcountry for their festival in 2022.

Performing artists at the downtown Charleston event will include the Emmet Cohen Trio, Lucy Yeghiazaryan and Bruce Harris.

Tickets are now on sale at www.charlestonjazz.com, with prices ranging from $20 to $45 with discounts available, including $10 student tickets and Military and Senior rates available.

The festival will be held at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., from April 21-24.

