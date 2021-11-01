SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher needs math, reading games and materials

Forest Hill Elementary teacher Elizabeth Purvis wants to add some tools to help 3rd graders...
Forest Hill Elementary teacher Elizabeth Purvis wants to add some tools to help 3rd graders retain what they're learning.(Elizabeth Purvis)
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - For nearly a decade a Forest Hill Elementary teacher has spent her years with first graders, but this year is different.

Elizabeth Purvis is now expanding the minds of 25 third graders. The Colleton County teacher says she loves teaching her energetic, caring, and eager-to-learn group of kids.

Because she teaches her students in several areas, including math and reading, she wants to add some tools to help them retain what they’re learning. Purvis is asking for some new reading, comprehension and vocabulary materials, along with multiplication and division games.

Social skills are also important at this age, Purvis says. Because of the pandemic, building those social skills in her students can be challenging. “Because children were out for a year, sometimes we forget how to treat others, and we have to learn how to be friends again,” Purvis says.

Social and emotional prompt cards for her classroom will give students the chance to demonstrate their feelings by writing or getting involved in a conversation with their classmates, she says.

All donations, right now, for her project entitled “Can’t Stop Us” are being doubled; the project needs $318 to be fully funded. This project has to be filled soon and will expire on Nov. 18 to be funded.

Click here to become a classroom champion right now by donating.

All donations are tax-deductible, Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This will ensure that your donation is used for teachers in our area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly Saturday shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies victim North Charleston Piggly Wiggly shooting
About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman...
Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor
One dead following shooting in Charleston

Latest News

VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher needs math, reading games and materials
VIDEO: Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher needs math, reading games and materials
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say a juvenile responsible for social media...
Deputies: Juvenile responsible for social media threats against Colleton Co. schools taken into custody
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. school gets increased security following series of fights
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. school gets increased security following series of fights
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. schools social media challenge
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. schools social media challenge