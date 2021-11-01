Classroom Champions: Elementary teacher needs math, reading games and materials

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - For nearly a decade a Forest Hill Elementary teacher has spent her years with first graders, but this year is different.

Elizabeth Purvis is now expanding the minds of 25 third graders. The Colleton County teacher says she loves teaching her energetic, caring, and eager-to-learn group of kids.

Because she teaches her students in several areas, including math and reading, she wants to add some tools to help them retain what they’re learning. Purvis is asking for some new reading, comprehension and vocabulary materials, along with multiplication and division games.

Social skills are also important at this age, Purvis says. Because of the pandemic, building those social skills in her students can be challenging. “Because children were out for a year, sometimes we forget how to treat others, and we have to learn how to be friends again,” Purvis says.

Social and emotional prompt cards for her classroom will give students the chance to demonstrate their feelings by writing or getting involved in a conversation with their classmates, she says.

All donations, right now, for her project entitled “Can’t Stop Us” are being doubled; the project needs $318 to be fully funded. This project has to be filled soon and will expire on Nov. 18 to be funded.

All donations are tax-deductible, Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This will ensure that your donation is used for teachers in our area.

