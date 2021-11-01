SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies investigating after two people shot at Wando gas station

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after two people were shot at a gas station in the Wando area Monday afternoon.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office said it happened at the Spinx gas station on Clements Ferry Road around 3 p.m.

Investigators were seen placing crime scene tape at the business’ car wash area.

The gas station was closed briefly as authorities responded, but has since been reopened.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly Saturday shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies victim North Charleston Piggly Wiggly shooting
About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman...
Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor
One dead following shooting in Charleston

Latest News

The town of James Island and the city of Charleston will break ground Monday afternoon on a new...
Groundbreaking set for Monday for new Folly Road park
Calvin Middleton III was charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a...
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in Berkeley Co. deputy’s shooting
Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Police officers arrest 16-year-old boy for West Ashley murder
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Coleman Brown Jr. from Charleston died...
Report: Victim was found near registers in fatal shooting at Piggly Wiggly