Deputies investigating after two people shot at Wando gas station

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after two people were shot at a gas station in the Wando area Monday afternoon.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office said it happened at the Spinx gas station on Clements Ferry Road around 3 p.m.

Investigators were seen placing crime scene tape at the business’ car wash area.

The gas station was closed briefly as authorities responded, but has since been reopened.

