Groundbreaking set for Monday for new Folly Road park

The town of James Island and the city of Charleston will break ground Monday afternoon on a new...
The town of James Island and the city of Charleston will break ground Monday afternoon on a new park a little over a mile from the James Island Expressway on-ramp.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new park is coming to Folly Road and Brantley Drive on James Island.

The town of James Island and the city of Charleston are holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the park on Monday at 4 p.m.

The site is a little over a mile from the James Island Expressway on-ramp.

James Island plans to share the cost of this park with the city of Charleston, according to the town’s website. Both the city and town are each using a portion of their Greenbelt Fund allocations.

The website also explains there are several grand oak trees at the site of the new Brantley Park and a dock at the end of a small creek with views towards Ellis Creek.

The Greenbelt application submitted by the city of Charleston states this 0.46-acre park will be maintained by the town of James Island.

Brantley Park provides the community with public park access to a dock and creek for fishing, crabbing, canoeing and kayaking, the application states.

Documents state it helps to fulfill the purpose of the “ReThink Folly Road Plan” that seeks to preserve the existing tree canopy for a “more pleasant Folly Road.”

Monday’s groundbreaking will be held at 1708 Brantley Drive.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

