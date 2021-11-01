IOP mayoral candidates focus on parking and traffic ahead of election day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three candidates are in the mix for the Isle of Palms Mayoral race. Current Mayor Jimmy Carroll is not seeking re-election.

All three candidates emphasize the importance of fixing the issues surrounding parking and traffic on the Isle of Palms, but how they plan to tackle the issues differs drastically.

Ryan Buckhannon serves as a councilmember for the City of Isle of Palms. He’s held the position for 22 years and says he’s focused on getting beachgoers on and off the island with technology, specifically an app.

“It’d be parking management, traffic management,” Buckhannon said. “We don’t need more parking out here on the island, there’s no doubt about that. We need to have a better efficiency on getting cars on and off the island, and I think technology is the way to do it.”

Joshua Hooser is an attorney on the Isle of Palms.

He says his family has lived on the island for several generations, and he sees the best solution to parking and traffic is to work with the South Carolina Department of Transportation and build a parking garage on city property.

“Right here on front beach the city owns several acres where we could a parking garage and we can upgrade our amenities and support our local businesses right here,” Hooser said. “And I think we should move forward with a project like that.”

Phillip Pounds is also a councilmember serving the Isle of Palms. He says his top priority is to provide leadership and offer solutions to get people on and off the island more efficiently.

“I’d love to work with the department of transportation to have some reversible lanes on the connector,” Pounds said. “So I think we provide enough parking given our parking plan and how we manage it. But where our work is to me is getting folks on and off the island.”

If none of the three candidates secure at least 50% of the votes, it would trigger a runoff election.

Four of the Isle of Palms councilmember seats are also up for grabs.

Poles will be open November 2, 2021 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can head to either the Isle of Palms City Hall or the Isle of Palms Recreation Center to vote in person.

