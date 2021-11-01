WATCH LIVE: Live 5 News hosts town hall on COVID-19 vaccines for children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Live 5 News will host a town hall event online Monday featuring Lowcountry pediatricians who can answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The town hall event will take place live at 2 p.m. on Live5News.com and on Live 5+, the free streaming channel from Live 5 News on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized by U.S. regulators for younger children, and millions of teens have already safely received the shot.

It is currently the only one available for children in the country. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the kid-size doses Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to meet Tuesday and it director is expected to recommend who should get them.

Those ages 5 to 11 will get just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

A study found the smaller-dose Pfizer shots were 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 among 5- to 11-year-olds, who had similar or fewer annoying reactions such as sore arms or achiness.

