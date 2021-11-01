Live 5 News wins 10 awards in Carolinas news competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 News team brought home 10 awards over the weekend from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.

Live 5 News This Morning’s Aisha Tyler and Michal Higdon were named TV News Anchor Team of the Year.

Rob Way received the award for TV News Multimedia Journalist of the Year.

Higdon also received a first-place award in Education reporting for her story about thousands in the state waiting for broadband internet access.

Live 5′s Election Day 2020 coverage won first place for Political/Election coverage.

The Associated Press presented the Live 5 News team with its AP Freedom of Information Award for coverage of the Jamal Sutherland death investigation. Sutherland was the man who died while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center in January. His death, which happened as detention deputies attempted to forcibly remove him from his holding cell, eventually lead to one of the largest Civil Rights settlements in state history and ongoing calls for criminal charges against the deputies.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine was honored in the category of Best Weathercaster of the Year by the RTDNAC. (Live 5)

Second place honors included Meteorologist Joey Sovine for TV Weathercaster of the Year, Carter Coyle for TV News Investigative Reporter of the Year and Live 5 News for Outstanding News operation.

Higdon also was honored for a report about Lowcountry law enforcement agencies using military-grade equipment from the United States government in the category of Social Reform coverage and the Live 5 News team was honored for Special Report coverage on the investigation into the death of Jamal Sutherland.

