Lowcountry family to receive new home in West Ashley

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A ribbon-cutting will be held for a family getting a new home through the city of Charleston and other partners.

The event is set for Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the home in the 900 block of Battery Avenue.

The three-bedroom, two-bath house was moved from a different property with funding from the Historic Charleston Foundation.

Giving the home is part of the city of Charleston’s efforts to make housing more affordable.

