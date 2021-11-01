Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk celebrates survivors, urges screenings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk was held in Riverfront Park after being held as a car parade last year.

“It’s nice to be out. It’s a beautiful day,” Jacki DeWitt said.

Hundreds attended the American Cancer Society’s event to honor survivors, raise money, and raise awareness about the disease. The American Cancer Society said money raised through the making strides movement will go towards serving breast cancer patients and their families. Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the U.S.

“More research needs to be done, more lives need to be saved,” said Sundi Herring, Associate Director of Development for the American Cancer Society.

Sundi Herring was diagnosed with cancer in April, and she said she’s now cancer-free. She said she’s grateful for early detection, but knows a lot of women postponed their screenings due to covid-19.

“It’s a message I really want to make clear to anyone who can hear my voice right now. You know, jump back on your screenings of all kinds,” Herring said.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women, except for skin cancers. Women have a 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer in their life.

If you want to donate to Making Strides Charleston, click here.

