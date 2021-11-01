SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Minor earthquakes keep hitting near South Carolina town

Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor...
Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor in Fairfield County at 2.2 magnitude, but later edged up the intensity to 2.3.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Patrick Phillips
Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An area near the South Carolina town of Jenkinsville has been hit with multiple minor earthquakes over the last week.

The latest quake happened early Sunday morning. Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor in Fairfield County at 2.2 magnitude but later edged up the intensity to 2.3.

It’s the sixth small earthquake in the area over a week, with three quakes recorded on Thursday alone.

The State newspaper reported that the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is studying the seismic activity.

Earthquakes that register less than 2.5 usually are too small to be felt.

While most people associated earthquakes with the west coast of the United States, the largest earthquake ever recorded on the eastern seaboard hit in Charleston on August 31, 1886. The quake measured a magnitude of 7.3.

The initial shock lasted nearly a full minute and it was felt from Chicago to Cuba.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly Saturday shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Charleston shooting
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a...
Coroner identifies victim North Charleston Piggly Wiggly shooting
One dead following shooting in Charleston
About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman...
Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Trial of man charged in deputy shooting to begin Monday
The three-bedroom, two-bath house was moved from a different property with funding from the...
Lowcountry family to receive new home in West Ashley
The latest data from GasBuddy states the cheapest gas in the Tri-County area is $2.85 per...
Gas prices rise again, but analyst predicts small drop coming
The town of James Island and the city of Charleston will break ground Monday afternoon on a new...
Groundbreaking set for Monday for new Folly Road park
Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Cainhoy Road near Baldwin Corner...
One killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash