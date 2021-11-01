SC Lottery
One killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUGER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Sunday night near Huger.

The crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Cainhoy Road near Baldwin Corner Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Troopers say a 1993 Ford pickup truck traveling west on Cainhoy Road ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch, a culvert and then a house.

The driver of the truck suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

