Police officers arrest 16-year-old boy for West Ashley murder

Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.(Live 5 News)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the juvenile was taken into custody on Monday and was charged with murder and armed robbery for the shooting that happened last week on 1798 Ashley River Road.

The teenager was transported to the Charleston County juvenile holding facility.

The 16-year-old is the second person arrested for the shooting that took the life of 20-year-old Robert Traynham from Charleston.

Detectives have already arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run who faces the same charges as the juvenile.

Police are continuing the investigation.

At 9:11 p.m. on Oct. 27, police officers responded to 1798 Ashley River Road for a call for gunshots.

When officers arrived they found the victim in the rear parking lot of the business complex suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

“CPD officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived,” CPD official said. “The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.”

Authorities arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run. He was charged with murder and armed...
Authorities arrested Robbie Lee Singleton of Adams Run. He was charged with murder and armed robbery.(CCDC)

