Portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw closed following multi-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a portion of Highway 17 in Awendaw is closed following a multi-vehicle crash Monday night.

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the incident is at Highway 17 at Jenkins Hill Road where the northbound lanes are closed.

The crash involves three vehicles in which two of the vehicles rolled over.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says there are serious injuries involved, and northbound traffic is being rerouted onto southbound lanes.

