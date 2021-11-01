Report: Victim was found near registers in fatal shooting at Piggly Wiggly

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The victim in a fatal shooting at a North Charleston Piggly Wiggly was found near the registers of the store, according to a newly released police report.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Coleman Brown Jr. from Charleston died in the Friday night shooting at the business on 8780 Rivers Avenue. Investigators have arrested 34-year-old Jerald Cooper Jr who is charged for Brown’s murder.

On Monday, NCPD officials released a report that gave further details into the shooting which was reported at 8:09 p.m.

The responding officer responded to the Piggly Wiggly in reference to shots fired and a possible man down inside the business.

When the officer got to the scene he met with several witnesses and reported finding the victim lying down on the ground in the front of the store near the bagging area of the registers.

As the officer was speaking to witnesses, one of them said that they last saw the suspect going to the rear of the building, chasing other employees, and could possibly still be in the area.

The officer began clearing the rear of the building and saw that an emergency exit door was open.

Officers then proceeded to clear the entire business.

