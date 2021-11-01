SC Lottery
SC’s 3-day COVID case total drops below 2,200, positive rate below 3%

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported drops in the total number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in the latest data Monday.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported drops in the total number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in the latest data Monday.

The state reported a total of 2,114 new cases, nearly 200 fewer than the previous week’s three-day total.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, the data released on Monday covers the previous Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The new case count included 1,514 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 600 verified through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday647219866
Friday483260743
Saturday384121505
TOTAL1,5146002,114

DHEC reported 64 deaths over the three days, a drop of almost a third compared with the previous Monday’s 91 deaths.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday32436
Friday21526
Saturday112
TOTAL541064

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 18 deaths; 17 were confirmed and one was being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry CountyConfirmedProbableTotal Deaths
Beaufort011
Berkeley000
Charleston303
Colleton000
Dorchester101
Georgetown011
Williamsburg000
TOTAL426

The percent positive rate for test results remained under 5% for all three days, dropping to just under 3% on Saturday, DHEC said.

DayPercent-Positive
Thursday4.9%
Friday3.3%
Saturday2.9%

Here are the latest state statistics:



