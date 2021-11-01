SC’s 3-day COVID case total drops below 2,200, positive rate below 3%

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported drops in the total number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in the latest data Monday.

The state reported a total of 2,114 new cases, nearly 200 fewer than the previous week’s three-day total.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, the data released on Monday covers the previous Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The new case count included 1,514 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 600 verified through rapid tests.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 647 219 866 Friday 483 260 743 Saturday 384 121 505 TOTAL 1,514 600 2,114

DHEC reported 64 deaths over the three days, a drop of almost a third compared with the previous Monday’s 91 deaths.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 32 4 36 Friday 21 5 26 Saturday 1 1 2 TOTAL 54 10 64

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 18 deaths; 17 were confirmed and one was being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry County Confirmed Probable Total Deaths Beaufort 0 1 1 Berkeley 0 0 0 Charleston 3 0 3 Colleton 0 0 0 Dorchester 1 0 1 Georgetown 0 1 1 Williamsburg 0 0 0 TOTAL 4 2 6

The percent positive rate for test results remained under 5% for all three days, dropping to just under 3% on Saturday, DHEC said.

Day Percent-Positive Thursday 4.9% Friday 3.3% Saturday 2.9%

