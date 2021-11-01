Trial of man charged in deputy shooting to begin Monday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The trial for the man accused of shooting a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018 is expected to begin Monday.

Calvin Lorenzo Middleton III is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from a shooting on March 2, 2018, in Saint Stephen.

Deputies say officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pine Tree Drive, off Highway 52.

Deputies said they learned the suspect, later identified as Middleton, had left the scene and might be armed and received a description of the vehicle.

Deputy Cody Gooch spotted the vehicle that matched the description and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Investigators say as Gooch approached the vehicle Middleton opened fire.

Gooch and two other deputies then returned fire, immobilizing Middleton, authorities said.

Both Gooch and Middleton were hospitalized for treatment.

We are incredibly grateful and blessed that Deputy Gooch was not seriously injured,” Sheriff Duane Lewis said at a news conference after the shooting.

Middleton’s hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

