Turning unsettled and chilly later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunny and mild for the rest of the afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Quiet weather will continue for a few more days with one more warm day on Tuesday. A weak cold front will slide through Wednesday dropping the temperatures into the 60s. The front will stall near the coast and an area of low pressure will develop along it Thursday into Friday. Clouds will increase across our area and the chance of showers will increase late Thursday and will likely last through at least Friday morning. This moisture should exit the coast by Friday evening with sunshine returning for the weekend. Chilly weather will be the big story from Friday into the weekend with highs near 60 degrees and lows near 40. Some inland areas may drop into the 30s over the upcoming weekend!

TODAY: Sunny. High 74, Low 51.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 52.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 68, Low 51.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain Late. High 67, Low 48.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. Chilly. High 59, Low 43.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 42.

