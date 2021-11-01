SC Lottery
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say

Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Police said they spotted a man riding on the hood of a car going 80 mph in Knoxville early Sunday morning.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called to respond to reports of an assault at a bar in the area and saw Dylan Bennett holding onto the hood of a Chevy Impala.

The police report says Bennett claims Chamcelyn Whipple, who was driving the sedan, was drunk and he was trying to keep her from leaving.

Whipple told officers Bennett threw her to the ground and took her phone to prevent her from calling police.

She told officers she was able to get back in the car and drive away, knowing Bennett was on the hood.

Officers say they saw Whipple intentionally swerving, trying to shake Bennett off the car.

After reconstructing the route, officers reported Whipple must have driven over nine miles with Bennett on the hood, roughly a 16-minute drive.

According to WVLT, Bennett was charged with aggravated assault and Whipple with reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc.

