USC’ Enagbare Named a Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award

University of South Carolina senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is one of 18 semifinalists named for the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award, presented for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year, it was announced today by the Maxwell Football Club.

Enagbare, a 6-4, 265-pounder from Atlanta, Ga., has consistently graded out as one of the top defensive ends in college football, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He has 15.0 career sacks, ranking in a tie for ninth on South Carolina’s all-time list. In addition to his team-leading 4.5 sacks this season, Enagbare has been credited with nine of the Gamecocks’ 25 quarterback hurries. He was a 2020 first-team All-SEC performer as selected by both the Coaches and Phil Steele and was a second-team selection according to the Associated Press.

The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed statistical and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts have been added to the selection committee and have participated in the process. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete football reference in the country. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.

2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists

First Last School Year Position Conference

Will Anderson Alabama Sophomore OLB SEC

Roger McCreary Auburn Senior CB SEC

Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati Junior CB AAC

Jermaine Johnson Florida State Redshirt Senior DE ACC

Jordan Davis Georgia Senior DT SEC

Nakobe Dean Georgia Junior LB SEC

Aidan Hutchinson Michigan Senior DE Big 10

Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame Junior S IND

Nik Bonitto Oklahoma Junior LB Big 12

Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon Sophomore OLB PAC 12

Jaquan Brisker Penn State Redshirt Senior S Big 10

George Karlaftis Purdue Junior DE Big 10

Cameron Thomas San Diego State Junior DE Mountain West

Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina Senior DE SEC

DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M Junior DT SEC

Devin Lloyd Utah Junior LB PAC 12

Leo Chenal Wisconsin Junior LB Big 10

Chad Muma Wyoming Junior LB Mountain West