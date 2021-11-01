USC’ Enagbare Named a Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award
University of South Carolina senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare is one of 18 semifinalists named for the 27th Chuck Bednarik Award, presented for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year, it was announced today by the Maxwell Football Club.
Enagbare, a 6-4, 265-pounder from Atlanta, Ga., has consistently graded out as one of the top defensive ends in college football, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He has 15.0 career sacks, ranking in a tie for ninth on South Carolina’s all-time list. In addition to his team-leading 4.5 sacks this season, Enagbare has been credited with nine of the Gamecocks’ 25 quarterback hurries. He was a 2020 first-team All-SEC performer as selected by both the Coaches and Phil Steele and was a second-team selection according to the Associated Press.
The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed statistical and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts have been added to the selection committee and have participated in the process. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete football reference in the country. XOS provides the Maxwell Club selection committee with access to game footage from all FBS colleges.
2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Semifinalists
First Last School Year Position Conference
Will Anderson Alabama Sophomore OLB SEC
Roger McCreary Auburn Senior CB SEC
Ahmad Gardner Cincinnati Junior CB AAC
Jermaine Johnson Florida State Redshirt Senior DE ACC
Jordan Davis Georgia Senior DT SEC
Nakobe Dean Georgia Junior LB SEC
Aidan Hutchinson Michigan Senior DE Big 10
Kyle Hamilton Notre Dame Junior S IND
Nik Bonitto Oklahoma Junior LB Big 12
Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon Sophomore OLB PAC 12
Jaquan Brisker Penn State Redshirt Senior S Big 10
George Karlaftis Purdue Junior DE Big 10
Cameron Thomas San Diego State Junior DE Mountain West
Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina Senior DE SEC
DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M Junior DT SEC
Devin Lloyd Utah Junior LB PAC 12
Leo Chenal Wisconsin Junior LB Big 10
Chad Muma Wyoming Junior LB Mountain West