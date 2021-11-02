Alex Murdaugh’s assets to be controlled by court-appointed official

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s cash and assets have been frozen after a South Carolina judge heard arguments from attorneys in three different civil cases.

Judge Daniel Hall sided with an attorney suing Alex Murdaugh on behalf of the family of a 19-year-old woman killed in a crash on Murdaugh’s boat, which prosecutors said his late son was driving.

“After careful consideration, Plaintiff’s Motion for Temporary Injunction and Appointment of Co-Receivers and Co-Receivers’ Counsel is GRANTED. Plaintiff’s counsel, Mark Tinsley, is to prepare and file a formal order,” wrote Circuit Judge Daniel Hall.

In a hearing in Chesterfield County on October 29, attorneys representing the family of Mallory Beach, the Gloria Satterfield estate, and one of the passengers on the boat the day Beach died, Connor Cook, said Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars.

“If they don’t have any money, what would be the harm of enjoining him from spending it?” attorney for Mallory Beach’s family Mark Tinsley asked. “He’s living pretty well for someone with no assets. He has a crisis manager.”

The receivers will review and catalog all of Murdaugh’s assets and approve whether he can spend money. They will get part of any legal settlements or judgments against Murdaugh in the cases they are involved.

A representative for Alex Murdaugh did not respond immediately to a request to comment.

The attorneys who presented the case said this is a positive development.

“We learned last that the judge announced his intention to issue a restraining order and appoint receivers in this matter we await the final order of the court which will come soon this is the most effective way to make sure assets are protected and not going to waste,” said Joe McCulloch who is representing Cook said after the judge’s ruling came down. “Good news for all those injured in this case.”

Alex Murdaugh remains in the Richland County jail without bond after being charged with stealing nearly $3 million in insurance payments meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died in a 2018 fall in his home. His legal team did not immediately respond to a request to comment on Tuesday’s ruling.

The lawyers for the housekeeper’s family and a second teen who survived the boat crash have also sued Murdaugh and helped with getting the receivers. Those attorneys expect judges in their cases to allow them to use the independent monitors.

“He should be now on his way to getting comfortable being uncomfortable that we talked about in his bond hearing after being charged with stealing Gloria Satterfield’s money,” said the lawyers for the Satterfield and Harriott families (family of Gloria Satterfield).

Murdaugh, 53, also faces criminal charges in a second case. He was first arrested Sept. 16 and was accused of trying to arrange his own death so his surviving son Buster could collect a $10 million life insurance policy. That same day, the father signed a power of attorney for all his affairs over to his son, according to court records.

Murdaugh insists he had nothing to do with the June deaths of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22. Murdaugh said he returned to their rural Colleton County home to find them shot to death. Tight-lipped state police have neither named any suspects nor ruled anyone out.

