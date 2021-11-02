Authorities respond to Charleston County home to serve warrants on wanted person

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have responded to a Charleston County home to serve warrants on a wanted person Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement were seen in the area of Salamander Drive.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working with other agencies to serve the warrants on the person wanted on various charges from multiple agencies.

CCSO officials say there is no known threat to the surrounding communities.

