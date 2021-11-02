SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Authorities respond to Charleston County home to serve warrants on wanted person

Deputies have responded to a Charleston County home to serve warrants on a wanted person...
Deputies have responded to a Charleston County home to serve warrants on a wanted person Tuesday afternoon.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have responded to a Charleston County home to serve warrants on a wanted person Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement were seen in the area of Salamander Drive.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working with other agencies to serve the warrants on the person wanted on various charges from multiple agencies.

CCSO officials say there is no known threat to the surrounding communities.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office said it happened at the Spinx gas station on Clements...
Deputies investigating after two people shot at Wando gas station
Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Police officers arrest 16-year-old boy for West Ashley murder
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Coleman Brown Jr. from Charleston died...
Report: Victim was found near registers in fatal shooting at Piggly Wiggly
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say a juvenile responsible for social media...
Deputies: Juvenile responsible for social media threats against Colleton Co. schools taken into custody
(Source: pexels.com)
Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released

Latest News

There are no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry...
ELECTION DAY: Voters casting ballots in community races across state
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ELECTION DAY: Voters casting ballots in community races across state
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: College of Charleston alerts students of shots fired near campus
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies: One killed in Monday evening crash in Awendaw