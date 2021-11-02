SC Lottery
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man jumps off bridge after crash to evade Florida law enforcement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (Gray News) – A man running from deputies jumped off a bridge trying to evade law enforcement but was ultimately pulled from the water and detained, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

Deputies say Bryan Gray is accused of stealing a van and speeding toward U.S. 41 on Bayshore Road in Fort Myers.

Aerial video footage captured from Chopper One shows the van abruptly swerve and crash into a retaining barrier on the Edison Bridge.

That’s when you see someone get out of the van, jump over the safety barrier and dive into the Caloosahatchee River.

The Fort Myers Police Department’s Marine Unit was deployed to pull Gray from the water, they said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gray has pending charges of grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

