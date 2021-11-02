SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

College of Charleston alerts students of shots fired near campus

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating Tuesday morning after shots were fired near the College of Charleston campus.

An alert sent to students on campus said shots were fired from a car traveling on Calhoun Street between St. Philip and Coming streets around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the alert, no one is believed to have been injured.

Authorities say the Charleston Police Department and College of Charleston Public Safety are conducting an investigation.

An updated alert sent by the College of Charleston says that as of 7:14 a.m. Calhoun Street has reopened to traffic, but the investigation was still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office said it happened at the Spinx gas station on Clements...
Deputies investigating after two people shot at Wando gas station
Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Police officers arrest 16-year-old boy for West Ashley murder
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say a juvenile responsible for social media...
Deputies: Juvenile responsible for social media threats against Colleton Co. schools taken into custody
(Source: pexels.com)
Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Coleman Brown Jr. from Charleston died...
Report: Victim was found near registers in fatal shooting at Piggly Wiggly

Latest News

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the statewide primary.
Mount Pleasant mayoral candidates weigh in ahead of Tuesday’s election
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant mayoral candidates weigh in on biggest priority
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: College of Charleston alerts students of shots fired near campus
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ELECTION DAY: Polls open at 7 a.m. across South Carolina