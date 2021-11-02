College of Charleston alerts students of shots fired near campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating Tuesday morning after shots were fired near the College of Charleston campus.

An alert sent to students on campus said shots were fired from a car traveling on Calhoun Street between St. Philip and Coming streets around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the alert, no one is believed to have been injured.

Authorities say the Charleston Police Department and College of Charleston Public Safety are conducting an investigation.

An updated alert sent by the College of Charleston says that as of 7:14 a.m. Calhoun Street has reopened to traffic, but the investigation was still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

