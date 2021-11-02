Coroner identifies victim of Halloween crash between vehicle, pedestrian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old victim of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Matthew Clark died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash occurred Sunday morning just after 3 a.m. on Rivers Avenue and the Highway 52 connector, authorities said.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

