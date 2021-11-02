SC Lottery
Deputies: One killed in Monday evening crash in Awendaw

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a collision Monday evening in...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a collision Monday evening in Awendaw.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person died in a collision Monday evening in Awendaw.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies responded to the crash on Highway 17 at Jenkins Hill Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Knapp, an initial investigation showed that a Nissan sedan was traveling north on Highway 17 when it braked. A vehicle behind the Nissan swerved to avoid a collision, but a Toyota pickup collided with the rear of the Nissan.

Knapp says the collision caused the Nissan to go off the road into a ditch and the Toyota to roll over.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, Knapp said. The driver of the Toyota was not seriously injured.

Two vehicles that avoided the collision were struck by debris.

The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic bureau is investigating.

