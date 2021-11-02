SC Lottery
Deputies searching for person of interest in Georgetown Co. vehicle theft

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office say a person was caught on surveillance cameras from a Citgo convenience store purchasing gasoline for a 2020 white Jaguar F-Pace with black rims that had been reported stolen from a residence on County Line Road on Monday.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a person of interest in a vehicle theft in the Andrews area.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a person was caught on surveillance cameras from a Citgo convenience store purchasing gasoline for a 2020 white Jaguar F-Pace with black rims that had been reported stolen from a residence on County Line Road on Monday.

Authorities say around 11 a.m. Monday, the vehicle was involved in a crash in Moncks Corner and the driver fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

