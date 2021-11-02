SC Lottery
ELECTION DAY: Polls open at 7 a.m. across South Carolina

There are no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry communities will cast ballots for mayor and other local races.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry communities will cast ballots for mayor and other local races.

Polls in the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place or see your sample ballot.

About 200 city, county and other local elections are scheduled.

Among them, the mayor’s race in the town of Mount Pleasant, where incumbent Will Haynie faces challengers Kathy Landing and Brandon Armstrong.

Over on the Isle of Palms where traffic and parking are major hot button issues, Mayor Jimmy Carroll decided not to seek re-election for a second term. Three candidates are vying to succeed Carroll. Two of them, Ryan Buckhannon and Phillip Pounds, are current Isle of Palms City Council members while the third, Joshua Hooser, is an attorney who says he is running as a concerned citizen.

In Lincolnville, Charles Duberry, Tyrone Aiken and Enoch Dickerson III are running for mayor.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young faces challengers Chrissy Johnson and Alex Cavazzoni.

Georgetown incumbent Mayor Brendon Barber is being challenged by Jason Collins and Carol Jayroe.

Meanwhile, one of the state’s highest-profile races is in Columbia where Mayor Steve Benjamin decided against a run for fourth term. Four candidates, including three with Columbia City Council experience, are running for the job.

Spartanburg also has an open mayor’s seat.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune has four challengers as she runs for a second term.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

