Griffin concedes Charleston City Council race, Bowden tweets victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin congratulated his competitor on his win in the District 10 race before the final results came in Tuesday night..

The latest election returns, as of 8 p.m., showed Stephen Bowden with almost 68% of the vote and Griffin with nearly 32%.

“Thank you, District 10, for giving me the greatest honor of my young life. It has been a pleasure serving you these past four years,” Griffin said on his Facebook page. “Congratulations to Stephen Bowden and best of luck.”

Bowden posted a message of thanks to his supporters on his Twitter account.

THANK YOU DISTRICT 10! I AM PROUD TO REPRESENT YOU — Stephen Bowden For Charleston (@Bowden4CHS) November 2, 2021

