Griffin concedes Charleston City Council race, Bowden tweets victory

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin congratulated his competitor, Stephen Bowden, for his...
Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin congratulated his competitor, Stephen Bowden, for his win in the District 10 race.(Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin congratulated his competitor on his win in the District 10 race before the final results came in Tuesday night..

The latest election returns, as of 8 p.m., showed Stephen Bowden with almost 68% of the vote and Griffin with nearly 32%.

CLICK HERE for the latest election returns.

“Thank you, District 10, for giving me the greatest honor of my young life. It has been a pleasure serving you these past four years,” Griffin said on his Facebook page. “Congratulations to Stephen Bowden and best of luck.”

Bowden posted a message of thanks to his supporters on his Twitter account.

