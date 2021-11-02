Griffin concedes Charleston City Council race, Bowden tweets victory
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin congratulated his competitor on his win in the District 10 race before the final results came in Tuesday night..
The latest election returns, as of 8 p.m., showed Stephen Bowden with almost 68% of the vote and Griffin with nearly 32%.
“Thank you, District 10, for giving me the greatest honor of my young life. It has been a pleasure serving you these past four years,” Griffin said on his Facebook page. “Congratulations to Stephen Bowden and best of luck.”
Bowden posted a message of thanks to his supporters on his Twitter account.
