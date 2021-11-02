SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

IRS issues $510 million in refunds to taxpayers who overpaid on unemployment

The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an...
The latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.(Storyblocks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service is issuing more than $510 million in refunds to taxpayers to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 excluded up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The plan became law in March after much of that money was already paid to the IRS.

If you overpaid, the IRS will either issue a refund or apply the money to other outstanding taxes or federal or state debts owed.

According to the IRS, the latest batch of refunds affected over 519,000 returns, with 430,000 taxpayers receiving an average of $1,189.

The IRS has issued over 11.7 million refunds so far this year, totaling $14.4 billion.

Impacted taxpayers will generally receive letters from the IRS within 30 days of the adjustment, informing them of what kind of adjustment was made and the amount of the adjustment.

The IRS plans to issue another batch of corrections before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office said it happened at the Spinx gas station on Clements...
Deputies investigating after two people shot at Wando gas station
Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Police officers arrest 16-year-old boy for West Ashley murder
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say a juvenile responsible for social media...
Deputies: Juvenile responsible for social media threats against Colleton Co. schools taken into custody
(Source: pexels.com)
Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Coleman Brown Jr. from Charleston died...
Report: Victim was found near registers in fatal shooting at Piggly Wiggly

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden climate efforts abroad shadowed by troubles at home
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
Actor Kal Penn says he didn't reveal his same-sex relationship because he wanted to be...
‘Harold & Kumar’ actor Kal Penn comes out as gay, says he’s engaged to partner
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring