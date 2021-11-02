SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 8)

Wide receiver (18) AJ Green of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass and runs against the Green...
Wide receiver (18) AJ Green of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass and runs against the Green Bay Packers in an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Bye Week

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 5 catches for 50 yards in a 24-21 loss to Green Bay. The Summerville alum has 29 catches for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 3 tackles, 1 TFL in a 33-22 loss to San Francisco. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 22 tackles, 6 TFL’s and 5.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 1 tackle and 2 pass deflections in a 31-7 win over Jacksonville. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, .5 sacks and 4 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 31-7 win over Jacksonville

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Injured Reserve. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 44-6 win over Detroit

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Inactive in a 20-16 win over Minnesota

