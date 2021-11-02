SC reports 424 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 424 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest batch of tests released Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report included 305 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 119 detected through rapid tests, for a total of 424 cases.

The agency reported 13 new deaths, all of which were confirmed.

The 13 deaths included three confirmed deaths in Lowcountry counties. Charleston, Dorchester and Beaufort Counties each reported one confirmed death.

The results came from 13,229 tests with a percent positive of 3.8%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 899,912 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 721,178 cases detected using PCR tests and 178,734 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,766 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,897 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,869 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered more than 11.7 million COVID tests.







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.