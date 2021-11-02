SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SCDOT joins statewide cleanup campaign

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation joined a statewide campaign Tuesday called ‘Grab a Bag SC’ to help clean up trash on roadways.

The campaign is a partnership between Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Palmetto Pride.

In response to COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections is still not sending inmates to pick up litter on South Carolina’s roadways. Because of this, officials with this statewide effort said they’re grateful SCDOT is helping to fill those gaps to continue to reduce litter on roads here in the Lowcountry.

“We definitely had challenges last year, um because of COVID restrictions, crews weren’t going out to pick up trash,” PalmettoPride Executive Director Sarah Lyles said.

Despite this help from SCDOT, officials with the campaign also said anyone can help.

“You don’t really need special equipment. Everybody’s got a bag somewhere in their house,” Lyles said. “If everybody does their part and just, you know, a little bit at a time, we will make a big impact.”

SCDOT said they planned to deploy hundreds of employees across the state to help in this effort.

“Let’s all follow Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s leadership and help keep the great state of South Carolina looking beautiful,” State Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said in a statement with the SCDOT’s announcement.

Officials with PalmettoPride urged residents to do the same.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Police officers arrest 16-year-old boy for West Ashley murder
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office said it happened at the Spinx gas station on Clements...
Deputies investigating after two people shot at Wando gas station
Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Coleman Brown Jr. from Charleston died...
Report: Victim was found near registers in fatal shooting at Piggly Wiggly
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say a juvenile responsible for social media...
Deputies: Juvenile responsible for social media threats against Colleton Co. schools taken into custody

Latest News

There are no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry...
ELECTION DAY: Voters casting ballots in community races across state
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CDC panel approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Voters to decide Lowcountry mayor, council races
We place links we mention in our newscasts here so you can find them easily.
Big Red Box