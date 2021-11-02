SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tigers Cruise Past Hurricanes Behind Hall’s 23-Point Night

Clemson wins their preseason exhibition over Georgia Southwestern on Monday
Clemson wins their preseason exhibition over Georgia Southwestern on Monday(Clemson Athletics)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball defeated Georgia Southwestern State 77-51 in its lone exhibition of the preseason before the regular season and home opener on Nov. 9 against Presbyterian.

It was all Tigers from the beginning, as the Hurricanes never led again after pulling ahead 10-9 at the 15:36 mark. The Tigers would use a 25-4 run spanning the final four minutes of the first half and nearly the first six minutes of the second half to pull away. The Tigers’ largest lead of the game was 31.

PJ Hall led the Tigers in scoring with 23 points on the night and was 11-for-14 from the field. 21 of those points were scored in the first half. Hall added four rebounds and two blocked shots in the effort.

Freshman Ian Schieffelin was the other Tiger scoring in double-digit points, tallying 13 on the game while hitting 6-of-7 shots from the floor. Overall, Clemson was 33-for-63 (52.4 percent) from the field. Nick Honor led the team with seven assists, while Hunter Tyson took control under the basket with a team-leading seven rebounds.

Clemson hosts Presbyterian next Tuesday at Littlejohn for its official start to the season and its home opener. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. and air on ACCNX.

Most Read

Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say a juvenile responsible for social media...
Deputies: Juvenile responsible for social media threats against Colleton Co. schools taken into custody
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s office said it happened at the Spinx gas station on Clements...
Deputies investigating after two people shot at Wando gas station
(Source: pexels.com)
Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released
Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Police officers arrest 16-year-old boy for West Ashley murder
Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Cainhoy Road near Baldwin Corner...
One killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash

Latest News

Top-ranked South Carolina won their exhibition over Benedict on Wednesday
Gamecocks Defeat Benedict in Monday Exhibition
Enagbare, a 6-4, 260-pound senior from Atlanta, Ga., was also a first-team All-SEC selection a...
USC’ Enagbare Named a Semifinalist for the Bednarik Award
CSU’s Sayegh named Big South Defensive Player of the Week
Murphy Earns ACC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week