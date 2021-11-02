Turning unsettled and chilly later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of Election Day will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will begin to cool down tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will increase over the next couple days as a storm system begins to develop along the Gulf Coast. There is a lot of uncertainty with the track of the storm system which could either bring a little rain or a lot. It looks like the best chance of rain will move through late Thursday through Friday night. Temperatures Thursday will rise to near 60 degrees. Friday will be cloudy and chilly with high temperatures only in the 50s. Some of our computer models keep showers in the forecast Saturday, while others push the storm system out sooner. Regardless, Saturday looks cloudy and chilly as well with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Drier weather will move in for the second half of the weekend but the cool weather will stick around for awhile. Highs will only reach the low 60s on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and Mild. High 76, Low 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. High 67, Low 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 60, Low 48.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers. Chilly. High 57, Low 45.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Showers Possible. Chilly. High 59, Low 42.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 63, Low 41.

