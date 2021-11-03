SC Lottery
16-year-old Georgia high school student shot at bus stop

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the head while waiting at a bus stop.

Lawrenceville police told news outlets the Central Gwinnett High School student was waiting for a bus around 6:30 a.m. when two other teenagers, ages 17 and 18, walked up to him and one of them shot him in the head.

Neighbors spotted the suspects running through yards and helped direct police to them. Two suspects are in custody.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight on Monday between the teens.

