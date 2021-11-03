Charleston Police chief shares cancer diagnosis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police Cheif Luther Reynolds says he plans to undergo treatment for cancer following a recent diagnosis.

He did not release specifics about the type of cancer, but said he was diagnosed early last month. He says he plans to undergo surgery and chemotherapy.

He released a video on YouTube to his police officers.

Here is the full text of the memo Reynolds released to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Charleston City Council:

I am writing today to share some personal news regarding my health and to begin an open dialogue about the path forward. In early October, I learned that I was among the 1.9 million Americans to be diagnosed with cancer this year. While this news was met with equal parts shock and sadness from myself and my family, it was also met with our collective resolve to confront this challenge head-on.

In the weeks that followed the initial diagnosis, my family and I spent time consulting with my medical team at MUSC to determine the best path forward. At this time, that path includes a rigorous treatment plan, with both surgery and chemotherapy. I’ve received outstanding care so far and feel confident that these steps will help guide me toward a cancer-free prognosis.

I plan to remain in close contact with department and city leadership as I undergo treatment, and will continue to be briefed on any operational needs or strategic initiatives that arise during that time. Additionally, we have built a team of three highly trained and exceedingly qualified deputy chiefs who are prepared to lead the department during periods when I may be temporarily unavailable. With that said, I want to be clear that at no point in time will there be a break in service for our department personnel or our citizens. I have the utmost confidence in the men and women of the Charleston Police Department, and I have no doubt that they will continue to protect and serve our city with dignity, honor and respect. Committed to Truth, Transparency, and Timeliness

The outpouring of support I’ve already received has been a real blessing, and I’m grateful to Mayor Tecklenburg, who has been a source of strength since day one. His leadership and friendship have been an enormous comfort during a challenging time.

And finally, I’d like to thank each of you for all you do not just for the department, but for the Charleston community as a whole. The opportunity to serve alongside you and the rest of our city team is among the greatest honors of my life, and I’m proud to represent the remarkable men and women of the Charleston Police Department. Rest assured, I am up for this challenge and plan to fight with everything I’ve got.

