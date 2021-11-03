Cops: Motorist arrested after firing gun at man on scooter in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a motorist accused of firing a gun at a man on a scooter in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department arrested Terrance Clarence Sumter on Wednesday. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His arrest stems from an investigation on Tuesday morning at 5:20 a.m. when officers responded to the area of Calhoun Street and St. Phillip Street for a report of gunshots. Officers then found a man who said that he was riding a small electric scooter on Calhoun Street on his way to work when someone in a vehicle fired a weapon at him several times and then fled the area.

The victim was not struck and was uninjured.

“CPD patrol officers searched the area for the suspect vehicle but were unsuccessful,” Charleston police officials said. “CPD Violent Crime Unit investigators and Crime Scene technicians responded to the scene, collected evidence, and began an investigation into the incident.”

A report states that investigators worked quickly and were able to identify the suspect vehicle as well as the driver involved.

Sumter was locked up at the Al Cannon Detention Center and was given no bond.

