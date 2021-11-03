Traffic moving slowly on I-26 EB near College Park Road following crash

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - I-26 eastbound traffic near College Park Road is moving slowly following a crash Wednesday afternoon.

SCDOT video shows that authorities currently have one lane open. All lanes were earlier closed as crews responded to the scene.

Emergency officials say the incident is between Exit 203 to College Park Road and Exit 205 to University Boulevard.

