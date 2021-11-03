SC Lottery
Deputies: Man in custody following brief chase

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody after leading deputies on a brief chase Tuesday night.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic incident on Cane Slash Road on Johns Island just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp, the suspect drove off and was pursued by deputies until Walter Drive and Royal Crown Boulevard where the suspect ran on foot before being detained.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

