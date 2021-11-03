SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC requested after fuel spills into swamp following fatal tractor trailer accident

Authorities reported that the load of wine that the vehicle was carrying was ejected through...
Authorities reported that the load of wine that the vehicle was carrying was ejected through the front of the trailer and littered the scene.(Provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County emergency officials have asked authorities with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to respond after fuel spilled into a Lowcountry swamp following a fatal accident.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue said it happened at 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday when crews responded to I-95 near the 40 mile marker to assist Hampton County responders with a high speed crash involving a fatality.

A report states that the tractor trailer was traveling southbound when it appeared to have struck the median side guardrail at the Combahee River bridge, crossed to the right side, and rode the guardrail on the bridge until it ended.

“The truck went down an embankment into the swamp, overturned and struck several large trees causing massive damage to the semi-truck,” CCFR officials said.

In addition, authorities reported that the load of wine that the vehicle was carrying was ejected through the front of the trailer and littered the scene.

“The cab of the truck was stopped by the trees and completely separated from the chassis, trapping the driver inside the cab,” CCFR officials said. “The diesel tanks ruptured spilling diesel fuel into the swamp.”

According to CCFR authorities, crews contacted a heavy duty wrecker who responded to the scene and pulled the truck out of the trees.

“The driver was extricated from the cab and turned over to the Hampton County Coroner’s Office,” fire officials said. “The area was searched for other victims, but the driver was the only person found in the truck. DHEC was requested. The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.”

Colleton County emergency officials have asked authorities with the state Department of Health...
Colleton County emergency officials have asked authorities with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to respond after fuel spilled into a Lowcountry swamp following a fatal accident.(Provided)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
There were no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry...
ELECTION RESULTS: Race results for Lowcountry elections
.
Report: Former Summerville police sergeant had stolen evidence money in his pants
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Coleman Brown Jr. from Charleston died...
Report: Victim was found near registers in fatal shooting at Piggly Wiggly
Charleston police officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy for a fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Police officers arrest 16-year-old boy for West Ashley murder

Latest News

I-26 eastbound traffic near College Park Road is moving slowly following a crash Wednesday...
Traffic moving slowly on I-26 EB near College Park Road following crash
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will discuss Tuesday night’s...
COVID now 6th-leading cause of death in kids 5-11, SC Health Dept. says
Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Port of Charleston on Wednesday with the intention...
Secretary of Labor visits Charleston Port amid union workers dispute
U.S. health officials approved a COVID-19 vaccine for children.
MUSC pediatrician: ‘Parents who are worried about the vaccine should be worried about COVID’