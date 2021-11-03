Will Haynie wins re-election in Mount Pleasant mayoral race

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Will Hayne has been re-elected as Mount Pleasant’s mayor following Tuesday night’s election.

It will be Haynie’s second term in office. He faced off against Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing and newcomer Brandon Armstrong in the mayoral race.

Haynie won by receiving 58% of the vote with 9,222 votes, while Landing received 40% vote and Armstrong 1%. CLICK HERE for the latest election returns.

Haynie says he hopes to slow the residential growth in the area and prevent overdevelopment and overcrowding.

Landing was focused on bringing in businesses, services and high-paying jobs to the area. She was in favor of planned development and alleviating traffic congestion by having everything people need right here in the town.

Armstrong was concerned over COVID protocols in schools and businesses and says her priority was tackling illegal immigration. Though she hasn’t held political office, she says she was prepared to lead since she’s lived in Mount Pleasant for decades.

For Mount Pleasant Town Council, retired Police Chief Carl Ritchie and Gary Santos were tied as top vote-getters at 14% each among the 11 candidates who were fighting to fill four vacant seats. John Iacofano had 13% of the vote and G.M. Whitley and Myra Jones were tied at 12% each. Gary Davis was the only other candidate with a two-digit total at 11%.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.