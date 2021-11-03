SC Lottery
Jayroe to become first female mayor in Georgetown

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown City Councilwoman will become the city’s next mayor.

Republican Carol Jayroe, a city council member with eight years of experience, defeated Democratic incumbent Brendon Barber in Tuesday’s election.

Jayroe will become the first Republican and the first woman to hold the office. Final results showed Jayroe secured 53% of the vote compared with Barber’s 43%.

Jayroe called the election an opportunity for change in Georgetown earlier on election day, saying they had knocked on thousands of doors.

“I’ve seen people in all areas of the city and I know that I can represent all and I look forward to it,” she said.

Two Republicans and an independent shut out the three Democratic candidates for the three open city council seats. Republican Jonathan Angner kept his seat while Republican Jimmy Morris and independent Jim Clements were elected.

