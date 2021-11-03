Mattress maker announces nearly $2M investment in Colleton County

SC Lottery
APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc., is establishing operations in Colleton County with a $1.9 million investment.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A mattress manufacturing company plans to bring 50 new jobs to the Walterboro area.

APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc., is establishing operations in the county with a $1.9 million investment, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“South Carolina continues to drive in economic growth across our state and specifically in our rural communities,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “I congratulate APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. on their new facility in Colleton County, and I look forward to watching their impact grow in the Palmetto State.”

The new facility will be located at 304 Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro.

Those interested in joining the APEX Mattress Manufacturing, Inc. team should email jackhung@jonaglobal.com.

APEX President Jack Hung said South Carolina offers “the best climate for new business.”

“Colleton County offers the best location for being close to both the Charleston and Savannah ports,” he said. “Thank you, South Carolina, for offering the business-friendly environment and warm welcome!”

Colleton County Council Chair Steve Murdaugh called the announcement another win for his county.

The company manufactures mattresses for retail stores and e-commerce businesses. The company was established this year, the release states.

The facility is expected to be operational by January.

