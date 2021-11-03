MUSC to hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccine for young children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Experts from MUSC will discuss the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines in children ages 5-11 at an online briefing.

The briefing will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dr. Allison Eckard, MUSC’s division director for pediatric infectious diseases; and Betsy McMillan, MUSC’s child life manager, will answer questions.

The childhood dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be one-third the dose approved for teens and adults. Like the adult version, the vaccine is a two-dose shot. The childhood version’s second dose should be given three weeks after the first.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to the Pfizer vaccine, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

“As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated,” Walensky said Tuesday night in a statement. “There are children in the second grade who have never experienced a normal school year. Pediatric vaccination has the power to help us change all of that.”

Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.

