MUSC preparing for pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that the CDC has officially recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, hospitals all over the country are starting to prepare.

Officials at the Medical University of South Carolina say they have already been preparing for this announcement.

The move marks the first opportunity for Americans under 12 to get any COVID-19 vaccine.

The Medical University of South Carolina says they’ve already ordered 3,900 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to begin distributing once clinics and sites are ready.

Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care at MUSC children’s health, says the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old is the same drug, but only one-third of the dose given to adults.

In South Carolina, two-thirds of eligible teens are currently not vaccinated. Mack is hopeful that people will talk about their concerns with their pediatrician, so they can make this next step in herd immunity.

Mack says she gets lots of questions about the vaccine causing health issues for kids and she says she’s seen tons of sick kids with COVID in the ICU, but never a kid in the hospital from vaccine side effects.

“I think that we were all relieved in 2020 by the relative low severity of illness that kids had and then delta was totally different,” Mack said. “It rocked our worlds in pediatrics in terms of sick, sick, sick kids. We’ve never had the high acuity that we had related to the Delta variant.”

Mack says once Pfizer’s kid-sized dose gets approval, pediatricians and health systems are prepared for people to make appointments within the next few days.

