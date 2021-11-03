SC Lottery
Pounds, Buckhannon in tight race for Isle of Palms mayor

Two current Isle of Palms City Councilmen are leading the three-man race to become the island’s...
Two current Isle of Palms City Councilmen are leading the three-man race to become the island's next mayor.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Two current Isle of Palms City Councilmen are leading the three-man race to become the island’s next mayor.

Ryan Buckhannon and Phillip Pounds are in a close race to succeed Mayor Jimmy Carroll, who decided not to seek re-election for a second term.

CLICK HERE for the latest election returns.

With one of three precincts reporting as of 9 p.m., Pounds led with 52% of the vote against Buckhannon’s 45%.

Attorney Joshua Hooser, who said he was running as a concerned citizen, had 3% of the vote.

Parking, traffic, growth and quality of life are among the top challenges the new mayor will face.

Hooser wants to add parking while Buckhannon and Pounds say they feel there is already enough.

Meanwhile, nine candidates squared off to fill four open city council seats. Among the nine, the top vote-getters as of 9 p.m. were Jan Anderson, with 20%, John Bogosian and Katie Miars with 18% each; Blair Hahn with 16% and Andrew Vega and Nadine Deif with 10% each.

