SC Health Dept. to give update on child COVID-19 vaccines in state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will discuss Tuesday night’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children during its weekly briefing.

Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly is expected to discuss the latest on the state’s rollout for childhood immunization against the coronavirus.

That briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Kelly will also answer questions about the vaccine and the state’s ongoing efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot, a milestone that opens a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign to children as young as 5.

The announcement by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

With authorities promising enough vaccine doses to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11, pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, hospitals and schools were poised to begin the shots as early as Wednesday.

The vaccine — one-third the dose for teens and adults — requires two shots three weeks apart.

Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.

