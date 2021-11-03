SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC man pleads guilty to assault on officer during January 6 capitol breach

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House’s urging. But President Joe Biden has again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon during the January 6 Capitol breach.

Nicholas Languerand, 26, of Little River plead guilty before a U.S. District Judge at 2 p.m. today for assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon.

Languerand was among rioters standing outside the building and began throwing objects like a traffic barrier at U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police, according to the FBI. What was thrown was capable of seriously hurting someone, according to court documents.

Languerand is also accused of taking a police shield and holding it in front of him as he confronted officers. He was arrested on April 15, according to officials.

Languerand faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

His sentencing is January 20.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Chamcelyn Whipple (left) and Dylan Bennett (right)
Two arrested after officers spot man riding hood of a car driving 80 mph, police say
There were no statewide elections in South Carolina Tuesday, but voters in some Lowcountry...
ELECTION RESULTS: Race results for Lowcountry elections
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a plan Wednesday to move Roper Hospital away from the...
Roper St. Francis plans to move hospital from Charleston peninsula
.
Report: Former Summerville police sergeant had stolen evidence money in his pants
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says 19-year-old Coleman Brown Jr. from Charleston died...
Report: Victim was found near registers in fatal shooting at Piggly Wiggly

Latest News

Robert Barrineau is currently facing a charge of third-degree assault and battery in Dorchester...
Ex-Summerville police corporal accused of using fist to strike man’s face
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a plan Wednesday to move Roper Hospital away from the...
Roper St. Francis plans to move hospital from Charleston peninsula
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will discuss Tuesday night’s...
COVID now 6th-leading cause of death in kids 5-11, SC Health Dept. says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Paws, Berkeley Co. Animal Shelter at capacity
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC man pleads guilty to assault on officer during Jan. 6 Capitol riot