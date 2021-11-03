SC Lottery
SC reports 481 COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 481 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest batch of tests released Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report included 298 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 183 detected through rapid tests, for a total of 481 cases.

The agency reported 37 new deaths, 27 confirmed and another ten listed as probable.

The 37 deaths included eight deaths in Lowcountry counties. Charleston County reported three confirmed deaths, Berkeley County reported two confirmed deaths, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties each reported one confirmed death. Georgetown County also reported one probable death.

The results came from 7,661 tests with a percent positive of 6.3%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 900,464 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 721,558 cases detected using PCR tests and 178,906 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,803 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,927 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,876 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered more than 11.7 million COVID tests.



