Secretary of Labor visits Charleston Port amid union workers dispute

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Port of Charleston on Wednesday with the intention of discussing supply chain disruption issues and the Biden-Harris administration’s support for workers and employers.

“We’re also working to make sure our supply chains continue to move in our country,” Walsh said. “But most importantly as we do that, we need to make we respect the workers who’s doing the work.”

Members of the ILA, International Longshoremen’s Association, say their concern is with employment at the Hugh Leatherman Terminal.

The Hugh Leatherman Terminal is operating at about 35%, and President of the ILA in Charleston Kenneth Riley said that they want to fill these jobs to bring this port up to its full potential.

But right now, that’s not happening.

“Even though you see all these trucks behind me coming in and out,” Riley said. “My folks are sitting at home with no pay or anything.”

It’s a convoluted dispute between the State Ports Authority, the ILA, and the federal government.

Based on a Master Contract between the ILA and the United States Maritime Alliance, ILA members believe many of the new jobs at the Leatherman terminal should be filled by union workers. But instead, the positions are either empty or being filled by State Port Authority employees.

Union workers believe this is not only illegal but putting them at a disadvantage for both jobs and pay, and they are calling on the Biden administration to help.

Walsh said he didn’t want to comment on the process directly, but says he stands with the union workers in Charleston.

“I hope that things get worked out because it’s important that we continue moving goods and products into our country,” Walsh said. “These workers that work here, work hard. They’ve been here for probably generations, a lot of workers. And I think it’s important that we have a lot more collaboration.”

